Pirates vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Taylor Walls and Carlos Santana have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
The Rays are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Pirates have +170 odds to win. The total is 7 runs for the game.
Pirates vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-210
|+170
|7
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 15 of 30 chances this season.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-4
|11-6
|9-5
|11-5
|14-8
|6-2
