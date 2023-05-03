Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) at 6:40 PM (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (5-0) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (3-0).

Pirates vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (57.1%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (157 total).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.62 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule