After hitting .243 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .230.
  • In 62.1% of his games this season (18 of 29), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • In six games this season (20.7%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 48.3% of his games this season (14 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 16
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.03 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays are sending McClanahan (5-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
