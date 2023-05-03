The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .247 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.3% of those games.
  • In 28 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Bae has had at least one RBI in 17.9% of his games this season (five of 28), with two or more RBI three times (10.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (39.3%), including five multi-run games (17.9%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.03 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays are sending McClanahan (5-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th.
