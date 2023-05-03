The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .247 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.3% of those games.

In 28 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Bae has had at least one RBI in 17.9% of his games this season (five of 28), with two or more RBI three times (10.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (39.3%), including five multi-run games (17.9%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings