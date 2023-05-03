Connor Joe -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rays.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe leads Pittsburgh with 25 hits and an OBP of .392 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Joe has had a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), including multiple hits eight times (32.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this season (32.0%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings