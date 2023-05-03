Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan Reynolds and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.585) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds is batting .529 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Reynolds has recorded a hit in 23 of 28 games this year (82.1%), including nine multi-hit games (32.1%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (14.3%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 15 games this season (53.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 11 games this year (39.3%), including three multi-run games (10.7%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|17
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (88.2%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (35.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (58.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.03 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
- McClanahan (5-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
