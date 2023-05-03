Bryan Reynolds and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.585) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .529 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Reynolds has recorded a hit in 23 of 28 games this year (82.1%), including nine multi-hit games (32.1%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (14.3%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 15 games this season (53.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 11 games this year (39.3%), including three multi-run games (10.7%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 17 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (88.2%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (58.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings