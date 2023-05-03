Bryan Reynolds and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.585) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
  • Reynolds is batting .529 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Reynolds has recorded a hit in 23 of 28 games this year (82.1%), including nine multi-hit games (32.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this year (14.3%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Reynolds has driven home a run in 15 games this season (53.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (39.3%), including three multi-run games (10.7%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 17
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (88.2%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (58.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.03 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
  • McClanahan (5-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
