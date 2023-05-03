After batting .143 with four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .143 with a double and five walks.

Hedges has gotten a hit in six of 16 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Hedges has had an RBI in four games this year.

In three games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings