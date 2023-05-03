Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew McCutchen -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen is hitting .247 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (18.5%).
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 27), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (14.8%).
- In 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.03 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.6 per game).
- McClanahan (5-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
