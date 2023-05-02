The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .286.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Castro is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (15 of 27), with more than one hit six times (22.2%).

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 22.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in six games this year (22.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

