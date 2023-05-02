Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Pirates vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.