On Tuesday, May 2 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) at Tropicana Field in the series opener. Javy Guerra will get the call for the Rays, while Roansy Contreras will take the mound for the Pirates.

The Rays are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+145). An 8.5-run total is set in the contest.

Pirates vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Guerra - TB (0-0, 7.56 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-1, 3.58 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 28 times and won 23, or 82.1%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 16-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (88.9% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Rays went 7-3 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (60%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 4th

