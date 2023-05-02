Randy Arozarena and Bryan Reynolds are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates, who meet on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 34 home runs.

Fueled by 104 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks third in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank fifth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 156 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .343 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.59 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.305 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras (3-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Contreras has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-1 Home Roansy Contreras Tony Gonsolin 4/27/2023 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/29/2023 Nationals W 6-3 Away Rich Hill Patrick Corbin 4/29/2023 Nationals W 16-1 Away Vince Velásquez Chad Kuhl 4/30/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays - Away Roansy Contreras Javy Guerra 5/3/2023 Rays - Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays - Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.