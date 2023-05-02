Pirates vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field in the first of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rays (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).
Pirates vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-175
|+145
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have won in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Pittsburgh is 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 29 games with a total this season.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-4
|11-5
|9-5
|11-4
|14-7
|6-2
