Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 2.

The probable pitchers are Javy Guerra for the Rays and Roansy Contreras (3-1) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Pirates vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Pirates matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (156 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.59 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Pirates Schedule