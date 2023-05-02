Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .231.
  • In 60.7% of his 28 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • Hayes has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 of 28 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.10 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 19 home runs (0.7 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Guerra will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old righty has appeared in relief eight times this season.
  • In eight games this season, he has put up a 7.56 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .303 against him.
