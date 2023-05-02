Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

Javy Guerra TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .231.

In 60.7% of his 28 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Hayes has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 28 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings