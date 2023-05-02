Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .279 with five doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.2% of those games.
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (22.7%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven home a run in 11 games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (40.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.10).
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.7 per game).
- Guerra starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 27-year-old righty has eight appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Over his eight appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .303 against him. He has a 7.56 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
