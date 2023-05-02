The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is hitting .279 with five doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Suwinski has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.2% of those games.
  • Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (22.7%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suwinski has driven home a run in 11 games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (40.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.10).
  • The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Guerra starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 27-year-old righty has eight appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Over his eight appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .303 against him. He has a 7.56 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
