The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Javy Guerra TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .279 with five doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.2% of those games.

Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (22.7%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven home a run in 11 games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (40.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

