On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.387) and total hits (23) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Joe has had a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (29.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year (33.3%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

