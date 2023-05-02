Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.387) and total hits (23) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Joe has had a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (29.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year (33.3%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.10).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.7 per game).
- Guerra starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of eight appearances so far.
- In eight games this season, he has put up a 7.56 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .303 against him.
