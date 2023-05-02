Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Santana -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .276.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (30.8%).
- In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (38.5%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (42.9%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.10).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 19 home runs (0.7 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Guerra will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 27-year-old righty has eight appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .303 against him this season. He has a 7.56 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his eight games.
