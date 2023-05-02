Carlos Santana -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

Javy Guerra TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .276.

Santana has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (30.8%).

In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (38.5%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Rays Pitching Rankings