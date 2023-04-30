Tucupita Marcano -- batting .300 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is batting .241 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
  • Marcano has picked up a hit in six games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.
  • Marcano has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in five of 14 games so far this year.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Nationals will send Gray (1-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
