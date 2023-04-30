Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .286 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Castro is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (22.2%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (six of 27), with two or more RBI four times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (22.2%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.93 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1).
