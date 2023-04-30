Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8) will take on Alex Call and the Washington Nationals (9-17) at Nationals Park on Sunday, April 30. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-1, 3.03 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (1-4, 2.93 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favored in seven games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Pirates have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have won in nine, or 34.6%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 7-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 4th

