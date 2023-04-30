Pirates vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Josiah Gray takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.
Pirates vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have won all seven of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.
- Pittsburgh has played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter and won them all.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- In the 28 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-0).
- The Pirates have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-4
|11-4
|9-4
|11-4
|14-6
|6-2
