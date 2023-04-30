After going 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Miguel Andújar At The Plate (2022)

Andujar hit .235 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Andujar got a base hit in 22 out of 36 games last season (61.1%), with more than one hit in eight of those contests (22.2%).

He hit a long ball once out of 36 games a year ago, going deep in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Andujar picked up an RBI in 12 games last year out 36 (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home in 12 of 36 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 17 .286 AVG .177 .316 OBP .188 .414 SLG .194 6 XBH 1 1 HR 0 13 RBI 4 16/4 K/BB 11/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 17 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)