The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the matchup is set at 207.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -4.5 207.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 207.5 points 71 times.
  • The average point total in New York's outings this year is 229.1, 21.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, New York has won 26 out of the 39 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, New York has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 63 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 207.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 219.3, 11.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • This season, Miami has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 207.5 % of Games Over 207.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.
  • New York has a worse record against the spread in home games (19-22-0) than it does in away games (27-14-0).
  • The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Heat's past 10 contests have all gone over the total.
  • This year, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
  • The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
  • When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 11-12 44-38
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat
116
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
33-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
35-19
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
29-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

