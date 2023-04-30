The NBA Playoffs will see the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat face off in the second round, with Game 1 up next.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

ABC Watch Knicks vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games New York shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average 117.3 points per game in home games, compared to 114.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.

In home games, New York is ceding 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than when playing on the road (113.2).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks have played worse in home games this year, averaging 12.3 threes per game, compared to 13 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.1% clip in road games.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

At home, Miami allows 110.2 points per game. On the road, it concedes 109.3.

The Heat pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Julius Randle Questionable Ankle Isaiah Roby Out Ankle Quentin Grimes Questionable Shoulder Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

Heat Injuries