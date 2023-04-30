The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .240 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (29.6%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In six games this year (22.2%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.8%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings