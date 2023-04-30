The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.304 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.4% of them.

He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven home a run in five games this year (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings