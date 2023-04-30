The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.304 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.4% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has driven home a run in five games this year (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
