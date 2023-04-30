Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jack Suwinski (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBI) against the Nationals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .297 with five doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 11 games this season (52.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 26th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd.
