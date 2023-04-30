On Sunday, Jack Suwinski (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBI) against the Nationals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is batting .297 with five doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Suwinski has driven in a run in 11 games this season (52.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 26th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd.
