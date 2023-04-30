The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.393) and total hits (22) this season.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
  • Joe has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (30.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Joe has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (47.8%), including five multi-run games (21.7%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
