Carlos Santana -- batting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .281 with nine doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Santana enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), with multiple hits eight times (32.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.0% of his games this year (10 of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings