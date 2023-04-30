Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .566, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 15th in slugging.
- Reynolds is batting .471 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 21 of 26 games this season (80.8%), including multiple hits seven times (26.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), with more than one RBI four times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (42.3%), including three multi-run games (11.5%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (60.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1).
