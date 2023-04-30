On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .566, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 15th in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .471 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Reynolds has had a hit in 21 of 26 games this season (80.8%), including multiple hits seven times (26.9%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), with more than one RBI four times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this year (42.3%), including three multi-run games (11.5%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (60.0%)

