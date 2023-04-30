Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .162 with a double and four walks.
- In six of 14 games this season, Hedges got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Hedges has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in three of 14 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gray (1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
