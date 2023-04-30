After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is hitting .162 with a double and four walks.
  • In six of 14 games this season, Hedges got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Hedges has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in three of 14 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Gray (1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
