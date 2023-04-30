The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.277 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen is batting .258 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 76th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

In 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In five games this season, he has homered (20.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

McCutchen has had an RBI in nine games this year (36.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings