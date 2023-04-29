On Saturday, Rodolfo Castro (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Castro has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has picked up an RBI in six games this year (24.0%), with two or more RBI in four of them (16.0%).

In 24.0% of his games this year (six of 25), he has scored, and in four of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings