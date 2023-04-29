On Saturday, Rodolfo Castro (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in six games this year (24.0%), with two or more RBI in four of them (16.0%).
  • In 24.0% of his games this year (six of 25), he has scored, and in four of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Corbin (1-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
