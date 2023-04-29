Sportsbooks have set player props for Bryan Reynolds and others when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Rich Hill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Hill Stats

Rich Hill (2-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Hill has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 61st, 1.423 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 53rd.

Hill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Apr. 22 5.0 6 1 1 7 3 at Rockies Apr. 17 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Astros Apr. 12 6.0 5 2 2 0 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 7 4.0 8 7 7 1 0 at Reds Apr. 1 5.0 3 3 3 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Rich Hill's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has six doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 20 RBI (28 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.330/.548 so far this season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 22 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.371/.506 so far this year.

McCutchen takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.