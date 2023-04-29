On Saturday, April 29 at 1:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) visit the Washington Nationals (9-15) at Nationals Park. Rich Hill will get the ball for the Pirates, while Patrick Corbin will take the hill for the Nationals.

The favored Pirates have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (2-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Pirates have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates won each of the four games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have been victorious in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious seven times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

