The Pittsburgh Pirates versus Washington Nationals game on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jack Suwinski and Keibert Ruiz.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates are 14th in baseball with 30 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Pittsburgh ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .438.

The Pirates' .258 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (132 total runs).

The Pirates' .334 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Pirates strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-best mark in MLB.

The 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.301).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill (2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Hill is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Hill will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Reds W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Luis Cessa 4/23/2023 Reds W 2-0 Home Vince Velásquez Hunter Greene 4/25/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard 4/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-1 Home Roansy Contreras Tony Gonsolin 4/27/2023 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/29/2023 Nationals - Away Rich Hill Patrick Corbin 4/29/2023 Nationals - Away Vince Velásquez Chad Kuhl 4/30/2023 Nationals - Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays - Away Roansy Contreras Shane McClanahan 5/3/2023 Rays - Away Mitch Keller Zach Eflin 5/4/2023 Rays - Away Rich Hill Yonny Chirinos

