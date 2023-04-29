The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET, with Bryan Reynolds and Keibert Ruiz -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a perfect record of 4-0.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games. Pittsburgh and its opponent have finished above the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Pittsburgh has played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Pirates have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Pittsburgh has combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-13-0 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-4 9-4 8-4 10-4 13-6 5-2

