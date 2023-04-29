Following two rounds of play at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tony Finau leads (-13). Tune in to see the third round from Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Start Time: 10:38 AM ET

10:38 AM ET Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par/Distance: Par 71/7,456 yards

Par 71/7,456 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Mexico Open at Vidanta Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Tony Finau 1st -13 65-64 Erik Van Rooyen 2nd -12 64-66 Brandon Wu 2nd -12 66-64 Will Gordon 4th -9 67-66 Andrew Putnam 4th -9 67-66

Mexico Open at Vidanta Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 12:50 PM ET Hole 1 Erik Van Rooyen (-12/2nd), Brandon Wu (-12/2nd), Tony Finau (-13/1st) 12:39 PM ET Hole 1 Andrew Putnam (-9/4th), Will Gordon (-9/4th), Eric Cole (-9/4th) 12:28 PM ET Hole 1 Austin Smotherman (-9/4th), Jimmy Walker (-8/9th), Akshay Bhatia (-9/4th) 12:06 PM ET Hole 1 Michael Kim (-7/12th), Jon Rahm (-7/12th), Taylor Pendrith (-7/12th) 12:17 PM ET Hole 1 Estanislao Goya (-7/12th), Ben Martin (-8/9th), Cameron Champ (-8/9th) 11:33 AM ET Hole 1 Stephan Jaeger (-6/19th), Emiliano Grillo (-6/19th), Austin Cook (-6/19th) 11:44 AM ET Hole 1 Greyson Sigg (-6/19th), Alejandro Tosti (-6/19th), Chez Reavie (-6/19th) 11:55 AM ET Hole 1 Beau Hossler (-7/12th), Trevor Werbylo (-7/12th), Raul Pereda (-7/12th) 11:22 AM ET Hole 1 Lanto Griffin (-5/25th), Scott Piercy (-5/25th), Brice Garnett (-5/25th) 11:00 AM ET Hole 1 Joseph Bramlett (-4/32nd), Ben Taylor (-5/25th), Adam Long (-4/32nd)

