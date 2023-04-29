Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mark Mathias -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on April 29 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias has a double and four walks while batting .290.
- This season, Mathias has posted at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
- In three games this season, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Nationals rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 68th, 1.692 WHIP ranks 71st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
