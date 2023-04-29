Mark Mathias -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on April 29 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias has a double and four walks while batting .290.

This season, Mathias has posted at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 10 games this year.

In three games this season, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings