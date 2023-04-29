On Saturday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .229 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
  • Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), with more than one hit seven times (28.0%).
  • He has homered in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Hayes has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (48.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Nationals rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Corbin (1-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.