Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .229 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
- Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), with more than one hit seven times (28.0%).
- He has homered in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Hayes has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (48.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Nationals rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin (1-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6).
