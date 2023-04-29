The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .276 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Suwinski is batting .353 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (15.8%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (52.6%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

