Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .276 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Suwinski is batting .353 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (52.6%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Nationals rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6).
