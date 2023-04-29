The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is batting .276 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Suwinski is batting .353 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Suwinski has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (15.8%).
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season (52.6%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Nationals rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6).
