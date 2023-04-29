On Saturday, Connor Joe (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .304 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Joe has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (33.3%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Joe has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.0%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings