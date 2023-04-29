On Saturday, Connor Joe (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .304 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Joe has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (33.3%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Joe has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.0%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
