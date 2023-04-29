Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Connor Joe (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .304 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (33.3%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Joe has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.0%.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
