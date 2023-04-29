The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and seven RBI), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .261 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Santana will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last games.

In 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%) Santana has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (29.2%).

In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings