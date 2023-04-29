Austin Hedges -- batting .214 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 29 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has a double and two walks while hitting .171.

In six of 13 games this season, Hedges got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.

Hedges has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in three of 13 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

