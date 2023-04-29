Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 29 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen is batting .272 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (47.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings