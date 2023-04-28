Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodolfo Castro -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .279 with nine walks and 10 runs scored.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Castro has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has had an RBI in six games this year (24.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Kuhl (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.36, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.