Pirates vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) and Washington Nationals (9-15) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Nationals Park.
The Pirates will give the nod to Rich Hill (2-2) against the Nationals and Chad Kuhl (0-1).
Pirates vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Location: Washington D.C.
- Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (2-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Kuhl - WSH (0-1, 7.36 ERA)
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill
- Hill (2-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.
- The 43-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 4.85, a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.423.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Hill will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chad Kuhl
- Kuhl (0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.36, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
- Kuhl has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season heading into this game.
