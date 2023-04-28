How to Watch the Pirates vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Nationals Park against Rich Hill, who is the named starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 30 total home runs.
- Pittsburgh's .438 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Pirates rank seventh in the majors with a .258 batting average.
- Pittsburgh has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (132 total runs).
- The Pirates rank ninth in baseball with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates strike out 7.9 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in the majors.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh's 3.60 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.301).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hill (2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Hill is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this game.
- Hill will look to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Luis Cessa
|4/23/2023
|Reds
|W 2-0
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|Hunter Greene
|4/25/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-1
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Tony Gonsolin
|4/27/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Julio Urías
|4/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Chad Kuhl
|4/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Patrick Corbin
|4/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Josiah Gray
|5/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Calvin Faucher
|5/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Shane McClanahan
|5/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Zach Eflin
