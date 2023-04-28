Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Nationals Park against Rich Hill, who is the named starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 30 total home runs.

Pittsburgh's .438 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Pirates rank seventh in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Pittsburgh has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (132 total runs).

The Pirates rank ninth in baseball with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Pirates strike out 7.9 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Pittsburgh's 3.60 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.301).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Hill (2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.

The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Hill is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this game.

Hill will look to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Reds W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Luis Cessa 4/23/2023 Reds W 2-0 Home Vince Velásquez Hunter Greene 4/25/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard 4/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-1 Home Roansy Contreras Tony Gonsolin 4/27/2023 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/28/2023 Nationals - Away Rich Hill Chad Kuhl 4/29/2023 Nationals - Away Vince Velásquez Patrick Corbin 4/30/2023 Nationals - Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays - Away Roansy Contreras Calvin Faucher 5/3/2023 Rays - Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays - Away Rich Hill Zach Eflin

