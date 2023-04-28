The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Andrew McCutchen and Alex Call among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Nationals are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Pirates (-130). The total for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Piratesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -130 +105 9 +105 -130 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games. Pittsburgh games have gone over the set total three consecutive times, and the average total in this span was eight runs.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

Pittsburgh has won all four games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter.

The Pirates have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Pittsburgh has combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-13-0 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-4 9-4 8-4 10-4 13-6 5-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.